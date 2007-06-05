iLink Delivers Technical Services Presentation at Microsoft Open Source ISV Forum

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2007 -- iLink Systems delivered a technical services presentation at the Microsoft Open Source ISV Forum on May 21st in San Francisco



iLink’s presentation, entitled “Overview of Technical Services available as part of NXT benefits for ISVs” was presented by Bruce Wilson, VP of Strategic Alliances, and Piyush Prakash, Technical Program Manager at iLink Systems, who also shared the podium with a technical presenter from Unisys S&T. They addressed an audience largely made up of senior executives from Open Source software companies.



“As I understand it, the goal of the forum was to help Microsoft and commercial Open Source software companies share information about their partnering potential” said Bruce Wilson, VP of Strategic Alliances from iLink Systems. “Many software developers, including many who we spoke with at the event, feel that they can grow significantly by offering products on both Microsoft and non-Microsoft platforms. And Microsoft has long recognized the benefits of working in close partnership with software vendors of all sizes in order to reach more end users for their products.”



According to Piyush “I think we were selected as presenters because we have a good mix of Microsoft and non-Microsoft credentials. Besides being a Microsoft Gold Certified partner, member of Microsoft User Experience advisory board and an ISV NXT partner, our developers have worked in a variety of Open Source solutions such as Java frameworks, LAMP, Ruby on Rails, Drupal, Perl and Kannel. In our presentation we demonstrated that extending a product from non-Microsoft to Microsoft technology can be straightforward if you have the right experience and approach.”



About iLink Systems:

iLink Systems is software solution provider with core competencies in definition and development of software products. iLink offers product development services to ISVs and ASPs, horizontal solutions around User Experience, Information Worker, Business Intelligence, Business Process Integration, and Mobility solutions, plus eMarketing enablement, and select vertical solutions to enterprise and medium sized businesses in Telecom, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail verticals. iLink’s platform migration experience includes: Linux and Unix to Windows; AS400 RPG to .NET; MYSQL, Oracle, and DB2 to SQL Server; Java, Coldfusion, Foxpro and PHP to C#, .NET or ASP.NET; and Cognos and Business Objects / Crystal Reports to SQL Server Reporting Services.



iLink’s clients include GE Healthcare, Genesys, Talisma, Bentley in the ISV space and companies like Cingular Wireless, Hewlett Packard, and Microsoft in the enterprise space. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta, GA and Chennai, India.



