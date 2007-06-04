M and M Direct renew their contract with MIG

Cheshire, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2007 -- The Marketing Innovation Group (MIG) is pleased to announce, following a detailed review of M and M Direct’s digital marketing activity, they have entered in to a new two year agreement extending the range of services provided by MIG.



During the last 4 years MIG have provided email solutions via their e-MSG broadcast platform for M and M Direct and are looking forward to developing the relationship. Particular attention will be paid to analysing their email statistics in conjunction with transactional data. This innovative approach will enable M and M Direct to generate a more segmented email marketing plan. MIG will then provide appropriate email templates to facilitate this segmented approach.



In addition MIG will work with M and M Direct to test new digital marketing initiatives including use of MIG’s unique, patented iBrochures, their iNews solution for electronic newsletters and the use of SMS through their integrated email and SMS platform. The aim of all of this will be to bring M and M closer to their customers.



Commenting on the reasons for extending their agreement with MIG, Nick Begy, M and M Direct’s Marketing Director, said “At M and M Direct we understand the need to target our customers effectively. MIG will not only provide us with an excellent service, they will help us to increase our understanding of our customers, and test new digital marketing initiatives. We are looking forward to both increased sales and constructive marketing intelligence”.



Stephen Sumner, Commercial and Development Director at MIG added, “Having worked with M and M Direct for a number of years we are delighted to provide them with a number of solutions that will help them build on their existing relationship with their customers, the MIG suite of solutions being deployed will further help M and M Direct get closer to their customers and improve many aspects of CRM”.



The Marketing Innovation Group (MIG) is an award-winning digital direct marketing organisation, offering a unique 'Customer Farming' multi-channel strategy, intelligent data and communications solutions using its own software, the 'Intelligent Marketing' toolkit. Their unique solutions have already benefited the likes of Asda, Center Parcs, Debenhams, Stanley Casinos, The Pier, Woolworths, Viking Direct and Xerox For more information and additional images on the Marketing Innovation Group please visit www.m-i-g.com, or contact Conrad Morris by phone on 01565 653000 or email on conrad.morris@m-i-g.com



M and M Direct have been bringing top labels and big brands directly to their customers ~ at prices that no High Street store could possibly match for 20 years. For more information on M and M Direct visit www.mandmdirect.com.

