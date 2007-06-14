USB-PIO - 24 digital I/O as compact USB measuring System

Bavaria, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2007 -- Since the release of the first PIO measuring card in 1995 the digital measuring system always enjoys great popularity at a large clientele and is used for the most different applications (see http://www.bmcm.eu/us/prac-applications.html).



Adjusted to the technical requirements of today's PCs in addition to the internal ISA slot card an external version with USB interface was developed over the years.



The up-to-date model of the digital I/O interface USB-PIO was compressed extremely and basically consists of a 25-pole Sub-D female connector with USB connection cable. Hard to believe: the actual measuring system is placed within the Sub-D casing (see http://www.usb-pio.de)!



Because of the compact design the USB-PIO is particularly suitable for mobile use. Connected with a laptop, up to 24 digital inputs or outputs are available right away without any complex measurement set-up being necessary. If more channels are required, simply several USB-PIO devices can be attached.



The USB-PIO is freely programmable under Windows®, Mac OS X, Free BSD and Linux.



With NextView®4 Live!, the easy to operate online version of the professional software for measurement data acquisition and analysis, the received digital signals are displayed directly on the PC screen (see http://www.bmcm.eu/us/pr-nv4-live.html). The software is included for free with the delivery of the USB-PIO!



The USB-PIO stands for attractive and modern measurement technology at a reasonable price "made in Germany" by BMC Messsysteme GmbH (bmcm).

