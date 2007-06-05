Idokorro Mobile Admin Selected As a “Best of Teched 2007 Awards Finalist”

Ottawa, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2007 -- Idokorro Mobile Inc., the leading solutions provider for mobile network management, is pleased to announce that Mobile Admin is a finalist for the Best of Tech•Ed 2007 Awards in the Mobility category. The overall winner in the Mobility category will be determined at Tech•Ed 2007 in Orlando, FL. The results of the competition will be announced on June 6th at the evening reception hosted by Windows IT Pro at the Peabody Hotel at 7:00 p.m. Idokorro will be exhibiting at booth #534 and giving live demonstrations of Mobile Admin on a range of wireless handhelds, including Windows Mobile, BlackBerry and Nokia devices.



The awards program is conducted by Penton Media’s Windows IT Pro, SQL Server Magazine and Office & SharePoint Pro.com. The field included more than 260 entries and finalists were selected based on the product's strategic importance to the market, its competitive advantages and the value to the customer, following a technical evaluation.



Mobile Admin allows IT administrators to use their wireless handheld to securely manage network servers including Microsoft Windows, Active Directory, Exchange, SQL; Lotus Domino; Oracle; Citrix Presentation Servers; BlackBerry Enterprise Servers and much more. Mobile Admin also offers extensive security options in both encryption and authentication so that its implementation will meet the most stringent network security requirements. Administrators can resolve network issues using Mobile Admin from anywhere, resulting in decreased costly downtime, increased productivity, and even a reduction in the perceived burden for IT staff of being “on-call”.



“We are very pleased to be chosen as a finalist by Penton Media in this prestigious competition,” says Rob Woodbridge, President and CEO of Idokorro Mobile. “Currently used by over 60% of Fortune 500 companies as well as a range of leading banks and government departments, Mobile Admin is a robust application with a proven, quickly-realized ROI for organizations of all sizes across industries. We look forward to demonstrating the many benefits of this powerful application at TechEd 2007.”



Mobile Admin is part of Idokorro’s suite of award-winning applications for wireless handhelds that give users secure access to networks, servers, desktops and other devices – allowing most computing tasks to be performed from almost anywhere. Other applications in the Idokorro suite include Mobile SSH, Mobile Citrix Client, Mobile Desktop and Mobile File Manager. Mobile SSH supports full VT100, 5250 and 3270 terminal emulation so users can access and manage a wide range of network devices including Unix, Linux, Novell Netware, AS/400 servers, IBM mainframes, routers and switches. Mobile Citrix Client brings application virtualization to the BlackBerry smartphone, allowing users to run any Windows application that is deployed on the Citrix Presentation Server, right on their wireless handheld. Mobile Desktop is a Remote Desktop and VNC client that lets users access remote computers from their wireless handheld, view the desktop and control the mouse and keyboard. Mobile File Manager, designed for BlackBerry smartphones, is a professional file manager that enables users to access remote and local files, and supports Windows File Sharing, WebDAV, FTP and SFTP connections.



Mobile Admin and all other Idokorro products are available for 30-day fully functional free trials from the Idokorro website: www.idokorro.com. All Idokorro products except Mobile Admin can be downloaded for the free trial directly to a wireless handheld device by using the device browser to visit: mobile.idokorro.com.



About Idokorro Mobile, Inc.

Idokorro was founded in 2001 and is now the leader in providing mobile access solutions. Idokorro's products allow users to monitor, maintain, and manage their networks, computers, and other network devices from practically anywhere — streamlining operations, decreasing costly network down-time, and accelerating service responses. The company is self-financed and serves a global customer base of over 4,000 corporations. For more information, please visit www.idokorro.com, or call 1.613.789.1818.



About Windows IT Media

Penton’s Windows IT Media, the largest independent Windows IT community in the world, has Windows IT Pro as its flagship print publication. Windows IT Media also includes SQL Server Magazine and MSD2D. The Windows IT Media network has 2.5 million unique visitors to its Web sites each month, and over one million subscribers who opt-in to one or more email newsletters. Windows IT Media is the worlds leading producer of custom roadshows, paid conferences and paid workshops for Windows and SQL Server IT professionals.

