VitalSource among First Technology Companies to Adhere to Newly Released Digital Publishing Standard OPS 2.0

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2007 -- VitalSource Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of digital book solutions, today announced that it has added OPS 2.0 (*.epub) to its content submission guidelines. OPS 2.0 was collaboratively developed by members of the International Digital Publishing Forum (IDPF), the international trade and standards organization for the digital publishing industry, to streamline the delivery of content to the marketplace. OPS 2.0 was officially released by IDPF on May 16.



One of the most successful application developers in the digital publishing industry, VitalSource, an Ingram Digital Group Company, has been a longtime supporter of IDPF’s mission to improve the flow of content through sales and distribution channels. A versatile business model has enabled the company to establish itself as a much sought after strategic partner for enterprises operating at various levels of the digital publishing supply chain. By embracing IDPF’s OPS 2.0 standard, VitalSource aims to simplify the content submission process for customers and continue adding value to its business exchanges.



“We fully support the release of OPS 2.0 and are excited at the positive response it has received from the industry,” said Frank Daniels III, CEO of VitalSource. “As active members of IDPF, we will continue to collaborate with the organization in its efforts to promote a wide adoption of the *.epub open e-book standard.”



As a set of common guidelines for digital content delivery, OPS 2.0 has the potential to boost the number of e-book titles available from VitalSource. The OPS standard reduces the need for publishers to convert content to multiple standards in order to match the requirements of different technology partners. Ultimately, OPS 2.0 offers publishers, authors and educational institutions greater flexibility to pursue digital strategies.



“The digital publishing industry has long suffered from the lack of a vendor agnostic standard,” commented Daniels. “We are confident that OPS 2.0 will contribute to drive the success of e-books in the marketplace.”



About VitalSource Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, VitalSource is a leading provider of technology solutions for e-book publishing and distribution. The company enables publishers, distributors and other partners to create and deliver textbooks and other content directly to users' computers in its proprietary VitalBook (*.vbk) file format under a variety of scenarios, ranging from custom curriculum solutions to private-label bundled products, as well as single textbook and promotional content delivery to students and faculty in both secondary and post-secondary educational settings. In 2007, VitalSource commemorated the billionth book distributed in the VitalBook format. VitalSource is an Ingram Digital Group company. For more information visit www.vitalsource.com



About Ingram Digital Group

Ingram Digital Group is an operating division of Ingram Industries Inc. and provides publishers and other content owners with a comprehensive offering of digital content accession, storage, management and distribution services. Ingram Digital Group along with its group companies MyiLibrary and VitalSource Technologies provides a full-service array of digital solutions and support. The Ingram companies - including Ingram Digital, Ingram Book Group and Lightning Source Inc. - provide a broad range of physical and digital services to the industry. For more information, visit www.ingramdigital.com

