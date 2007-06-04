Blenz Coffee's Layla Osberg Aims For Gold At The North American Latte Art Championships

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2007 -- Blenz The Canadian Coffee Company is excited to announce that Layla Osberg has successfully advanced to the finals of the North American Latte Art Championships taking place this weekend at Coffee Fest in Atlanta, Georgia.



After being certified as a Blenz Master Barista and taking the position of Director of Training at Blenz Coffee Academy, Layla has demonstrated her skills as a Barista and is proving them on an international level. Her performance in the competition thus far has given her the opportunity to compete in the finals taking place at 1 pm. EST on Sunday, June 3rd. Layla is looking to best the mark previously set by a Blenz Coffee Barista, a 4th place showing at the recent Coffee Fest in Chicago.



“Layla is making everyone in the Blenz Family extremely proud of her accomplishments both personally and for Blenz. She is demonstrating the type of commitment, passion and will to succeed that Blenz is fostering in to all aspects of our training and operations,” commented George Moen, President of Blenz Coffee.



Blenz Coffee is continuing to increase their exposure on an international stage through various channels, competition being one. This competition is the start of a series that will soon include a team consisting of the best Baristas from across the Blenz Franchise Family with Layla leading the charge as team captain.



About Blenz The Canadian Coffee Company™

Blenz Coffee is a premium retailer of coffee, tea and other innovative and delicious specialty beverages. All of Blenz beverages are made in-store from only the highest quality ingredients available. Blenz operates a network of over 84 franchise locations, with 49 in British Columbia and 35 internationally. Blenz Coffee is proudly Canadian!

