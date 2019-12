Bizymoms.com Offers Character Letter Career Kit to Moms

Brampton, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2007 -- Bizymoms.com knows firsthand how hard it can be to get a home business off the ground. After all, they are all home business owners themselves. Everyone at http://www.bizymoms.com believes that all a woman needs to make her home business dream a reality is determination, motivation and an idea. This is why, over the last ten years, Bizymoms has made motivating and supporting women their top priority.



Bizymoms.com was created in 1997 by Liz Folger, a work-at-home-mom expert and author of the book, “The Stay-at-Home Mom’s Guide To Making Money From Home.”



Bizymoms has grown tremendously over the years, and now more than 2.5 million visitors come to http://www.bizymoms.com every month, each with a work-at-home dream.



“Most visitors enjoy the many free resources at Bizymoms including live chats, interactive message boards, support articles and of course help and advice from the Bizymoms Home Business Support Team,” explains Susan Hutson, Bizymoms.com community director, “however, Bizymoms’ premier products are Career Kits.”



Bizymoms Premium “BizyLetters” Career Kit includes everything a mom needs to get a Personalized Character Letter business started, including a website and sample letter templates. Bizyletters gives creative business owners the opportunity to write letters to children on behalf of many holiday and special occasion characters such as Santa, The Great Pumpkin and The Tooth Fairy.



“Bizyletters is a very popular career kit,” says Susan, “It’s a fun, creative business with the added plus of knowing you helped put a big smile on a child’s face. If you’re still a kid at heart and love the wonder of Christmas or Halloween, you'd be perfect for this business.”