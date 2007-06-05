New CloneMaster v4.00 Will Clean Your Hard Drive of Duplicate Files That Are Just Wasting Space

Spring Hill, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2007 -- Today's hard disks come in three sizes--big, bigger, and biggest--but they're still too small. First Rule of Computing is that the amount of data you have will automatically expand to fill your hard disk.



Before you invest in a bigger hard drive or removable cartridge drive, however, consider simply cleaning up your existing disk. In other words, you need to keep trimming the fat. We'll get your hard disk back in top form.



It let you find duplicates in multiple paths, backups drive, drives (Hard drive, Floppy, USB Stick, Jaz, ZIP, CDROM, DVD, Network drives, etc.).



Can scan files with size over 2GB. 32bit is something of the past, it handles 64bit file size.



All of the duplicate files are listed in a single list to quickly select those to delete. Using the header sort and the "Mark All But First" button, you can easily select the old duplicates to delete.



Not only can CloneMaster find duplicate files, but it also find zero length file (empty files) and empty folders.



The system context menu (using the right mouse click) allow you to preview files, view the properties, delete etc. It allows you to Disable or Enable the Hidden files and folders before you start a scan.



CloneMaster is a Multi-language (UNICODE) interface, create your own language by editing the language file directly. This version comes in English, German and French languages.



http://softbytelabs.com/us/cm/index.html

http://SoftByteLabs.com/us/cm/Main.png

http://SoftByteLabs.com/Downloads/CloneMaster.exe

