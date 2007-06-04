Big Faceless Organization Becomes Carbon Neutral

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2007 -- Big Faceless Organization (BFO), is proud to announce its exciting new partnership with Co2balance.com, a corporate provider of Voluntary Carbon Offsets, that help minimize the effects of carbon emissions.



Co2balance.com will invest funds in sequestration, (tree planting to you and me), and renewable energy projects on behalf of BFO to help offset their impact on the environment and make their Carbon Footprint that little bit smaller.



CEO Monica Kar says, “Climate change is a global problem. On a personal level and as a global company we feel a responsibility to address it. With the help of Co2balance.com we are demonstrating our commitment to sustainability, setting the standard for other corporate bodies, and hopefully inspiring our customers to become carbon neutral.”



With BFO software, the days of offices filled with hard copy documents are no more. PDF conversion and digital signature facilitation has been a catalyst for a significant reduction in printing requirements. E-Filing, is now acceptable even for legal administrative documentation.



For further information on how you can become carbon neutral go to http://www.co2balance.com



For more information on how Big Faceless products can improve your business go to http://www.bfo.co.uk



About BFO: BFO is a global resource of Java components for the international B2B market. Products include the Big Faceless Report Generator, PDF and Graph Libraries. The client portfolio includes Boeing, Lehman Brothers, Harvard University, HSBC, Fannie Mae, Roche, Toyota and the US Department of Energy. For more information about BFO visit http://bfo.co.uk

