ColdSpark Awarded Prestigious Financial Times Banker Technology Award

Broomfield, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2007 -- ColdSpark (http://www.coldspark.com), the leader in next-generation enterprise email infrastructure, today announced that it has received the Architecture Project of the Year award from The Banker Technology Awards for the various deployments of the SparkEngine Mail Transport Platform. The Banker Technology Awards recognize innovation and success in financial services technology, highlighting solutions and products that have made an impact on the industry during the past year. ColdSpark was recognized for successfully replacing legacy email network systems at leading financial services organizations with a powerful, open platform for intelligent mail networking, the SparkEngine™ Mail Transport Platform.



“Because financial services organizations are among the most regulated enterprises in the world, particularly in regards to email, they require highly sophisticated messaging infrastructures that are flexible enough to accommodate current and future compliance, policy and security requirements,” said Neil Tyler, The Banker editor. “ColdSpark’s technology significantly improves messaging functionality and efficiency for financial services firms. We applaud ColdSpark’s work with these firms.”



ColdSpark’s customers, the world’s leading financial management and advisory companies, require an email platform that enables a broad array of services, enhances policy and compliance and supports state-of-the-art enterprise management to ensure optimum system operation. They turn to ColdSpark to upgrade email backbone infrastructure across their entire organization with the SparkEngine.



The SparkEngine platform helps some of the world's largest and most complex organizations realize the full potential of a comprehensive email strategy while maximizing ROI on messaging operations. The platform replaces multiple point products, legacy email delivery applications and stand-alone appliances with a unified framework for email networking, modernizing email operations to support today’s requirements for security, compliance, business automation and performance.



“This award is not only a testament to the strength of the SparkEngine platform, but also further evidence of the need for intelligent, scalable email platforms within the financial services industry,” said Kelly Wanser, Coldpark CEO. “In the coming year, we'll see more enterprises follow the lead of financial services firms and move away from outdated and fragmented email systems. Flexible and intelligent platforms like the SparkEngine can expand business capabilities, meet compliance requirements, streamline processes and simplify network management.”



About The Banker



The Banker is a publication of Financial Times Business, a part of the Financial Times and Pearson Plc. Established in 1926, The Banker provides global financial intelligence to the international banking and finance community. Published monthly, each issue delivers news and opinion on the latest developments in both the retail and investment banking sectors. With regular software and technology updates, new product innovations, country profiles and expert market commentary from leading industry figures, The Banker is essential reading for all banking and finance professionals.



About ColdSpark



ColdSpark has created the next generation of enterprise email infrastructure, based on the SparkEngine™ Mail Transport Platform (MTP), a new type of message platform for mail networks. The patent-pending SparkEngine provides the foundation for ColdSpark's suite of advanced email, security, compliance and customer care solutions, designed to solve the challenges facing enterprises in the capabilities, management and performance of email for critical business operations. Founded in 2001 by email technology veterans, ColdSpark’s customers include Bear Stearns, Equifax, JP Morgan Chase, Lehman Brothers, and Washington Mutual.



