Zaber Expands on Motorized Linear Slide Offering

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2007 -- Zaber Technologies (http://www.zaber.com) is proud to announce the release of a 450mm travel version of its popular T-LSR series of computer controlled motorized linear slides. The series now includes linear slides with travels up to 450mm. In addition to longer travel, new leadscrew options offer a variety of speed and resolution capabilities. Resolutions as low as 0.1 um and speeds as high as 80mm/s are possible.



Multiple T-LSR stages may be mounted in x-y or x-y-z configurations without any additional hardware. They are also compatible with Zaber’s T-LS series of precision motorized ball bearing stages which offer a more economic choice for shorter travel and lighter loads.



Integrated motors and controllers allow T-LSR slides and T-LS stages to be daisy chained with other Zaber products and controlled from a single USB or RS232 serial port. Demo control software for a variety of programming environments is available for free download from the Zaber website.



A control knob on each unit permits smooth manual operation without connection to a computer, however, if connected to a computer, linear slide position can be tracked and displayed during a manual move.



About Zaber:

Zaber Technologies Inc. was founded in 1997 when precision motion control was typically accomplished with DC motors and encoders, requiring complicated, cumbersome and expensive controllers, amplifiers and power supplies. In 2000 Zaber introduced the first daisy-chainable miniature linear actuator based on stepper motor technology with integrated RS232 communications and control electronics in one small package. Since then Zaber has added over 120 products to its family of precision motion control and laboratory automation devices including linear actuators, linear slides, motorized x-y-z stages, rotation stages, motorized mirror mounts, and micro-stepping motor controllers. More information on Zaber is available at http://www.zaber.com/home/about.php.

