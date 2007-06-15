Elecard Ltd. Announces Elecard MPEG Player for Windows Vista

Tomsk, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2007 -- Elecard Ltd. today announced that Elecard MPEG Player v 4.5.703 has been officially Certified for Windows Vista. Elecard MPEG Player is a software media player supporting a great many different media formats and optimized for the efficient CPU usage.



“We have always tried to provide our customers with high quality software, which would enable them to easily and quickly perform their tasks, without having to read long and complicated manuals filled with programmers’ slang. With this first product Certified for Windows Vista we hope that our customers will really enjoy our new player.” said Andrey Posdnyakov, President of Elecard Ltd. “, We work to deliver you the most secure and reliable products and to ensure that you can easily use them with Windows Vista.”



“Products that carry the Certified for Windows Vista logo have met explicit standards of reliability and quality, and have been tested and proven to deliver a superior experience with Windows Vista,” said Dave Wascha, Director of Windows Client Product Management at Microsoft Corp. “We are extremely pleased that Elecard Ltd. carries the certified logo and takes advantage of the new technologies available in Windows Vista.”



About Elecard



Elecard is a leading provider of high quality software products for video and audio playback, editing, analysis, multimedia content preparation and streaming. From 1995 Elecard has been developing products and solutions for digital TV. Late in 2006 Elecard has released its SIGMA iTV system, which is a firmware solution for broadband, broadcast, IPTV, cable, satellite, and terrestrial Telco operators supporting AVC/H.264 and MPEG-2 HD streaming. The Elecard group consists of 7 IT companies. Elecard is headquartered in Tomsk, Russia, where it was founded in 1989.



