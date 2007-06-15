Blenz Coffee Master Barista, Layla Osberg Wins Millrock International Free Pour Latte Art Championship

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2007 -- The Millrock International Free Pour Latte Art Championship in Atlanta Georgia marked a milestone for Blenz Coffee and Master Barista Layla Osberg.



On Sunday June 3rd, Layla clinched the Millrock International Free Pour Latte Art Championship at Coffee Fest and became the first Blenz Barista to bring home the top prize. In a field consisting of some of the toughest competition to date, Layla edged out 19 of the world's most skilled and experienced baristi, to take first place. Competitors came from across the continent, and in some cases the world, to compete for this prestigious honour. In addition to the pressure of competition, there were approximately 3000 attendees and over 250 exhibitors all waiting to see who the new champion would be.



“When I got word from our [Blenz Coffee] Vice President, Tak Aramaki, that Layla won first place in Atlanta I was so very very proud of her. She has worked unbelievably hard at her craft and is now attaining the recognition she deserves,” said George Moen, President of Blenz Coffee. “This is the best part of my job. I get to see the wonderful team members we have with us at Blenz excel in their career as well as in life. Layla has been named our competition team captain and will now be leading the Blenz team to other competitions around the world.”



About Blenz The Canadian Coffee Company™

Blenz Coffee is a premium retailer of coffee, tea and other innovative and delicious specialty beverages. All of Blenz's beverages are made in-store from only the highest quality ingredients available. Blenz operates a network of over 84 franchise locations, with 49 in British Columbia and 35 internationally. Blenz Coffee is proudly Canadian!

