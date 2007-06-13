BMC Capital Opens New Denver Office

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2007 -- Dallas, TX, June 05, 2007 – BMC Capital, LP today announced the opening of its Denver, Colorado Office, for multi-family, commercial, and SBA loan production. This expansion represents a further strengthening of BMC’s position as the nation’s top commercial mortgage broker for the $500,000 to $5,000,000 sector.



BMC Capital’s Denver Office will be headed by Brad Rymer. Jonathan Morris, BMC Capital’s President comments, "Brad brings us a broad spectrum of valuable experience with commercial real estate investment finance, sales, and market analysis. Brad will expand our efforts in the Mountain West Region to not only deliver our BMC Direct product, but also continue acting as a mortgage broker to deliver the best possible terms in the market. Having him head BMC’s Denver office will give us a major head start toward our goal of becoming the leading provider in the market." Brad explains, “We are excited to bring the resources, marketing, and programs of BMC Capital to the Mountain West / Colorado Region. I have seen strong demand from the local customer base and anticipate quickly achieving a high market share in the area. This market desires a strong and flexible prepayment product spanning across all property types and sub-markets. I am extremely excited to be able to provide a truly streamlined process, a high level of execution, fast delivery time, and competitive terms with a local presence.”



This expansion enables BMC to extend its lead in the small scale, multi-family and commercial mortgage sector. In addition to adding to its revenue base, the opening also provides BMC with several new proprietary relationships.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

