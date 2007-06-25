Viral Marketing Free For You And Your Business

Brampton, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2007 -- ekwa labs, recently announced the launch of their premier product ekwa (www.ekwa.com) which is the world’s first comprehensive online viral marketing tool. ekwa offers ekwa lite FREE for any one who wants a communication or viral marketing tool online to promote themselves or their business.



ekwa lite comes to you equipped with excellent free marketing strategies developed by our industry specialists after extensive research. These features are designed to suit both individuals and businesses to grow their community and customers as necessary. Some of the free features of ekwa lite include;



• Free Blogs – By using blogs you can post interesting articles about you and your company and get customer feedback.

• Free Banners – You can upload banners for others to link to you and your products through other websites.

• News – Now you can manage all your news such as event marketing, product introductions, trade shows and grand openings.

• Photo Album – Photo Albums is a great way for you to share different photos regarding you and your company.

• Testimonials – Manage the recommendations you get from the satisfied customers which can ultimately be your best form of viral marketing.



“We wanted to create something completely new and totally free for all the people who wanted to carry out their viral marketing and reach their customers with a whole new experience” explains Naren Arulrajah President & CEO of ekwalabs.com. ekwa labs is a global web development company focusing on assisting business to effectively use internet as a comprehensive marketing tool. Its operation spans globally assisting its clients to carry out their viral marketing strategies.



You might be an author, a journalist, a politician, a lawyer, a doctor or you might be a small business holder who is interested in enhancing the cooperate image of your company or maximizing your client base. Whatever your profession might be ekwa lite has a total solution for you without the cost of a cent. So why wait? Sign up now for free at http://www.ekwa.com and experience the power of ekwa, the complete viral marketing tool for you and your business.

