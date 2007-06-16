BMC Capital Provides $1.4M Loan for the Acquisition of Rosewood Apartments in Gresham, OR

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on June 5, 2007, that it originated a $1,464,000 loan for the acquisition of Rosewood Apartments, a 35-unit apartment complex located on SE Kane Drive in Gresham, OR.



Glenn Gioseffi, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Seattle office provided the borrowers with a 5-year fixed rate on an 80% loan-to-value mortgage with a 30-year amortization.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Northwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

