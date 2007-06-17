BMC Capital Provides $1.3M Loan for the Acquisition of Forestview Terrace Apartments in East Cleveland, Ohio

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on June 5, 2007, that it closed a $1,380,000 loan for the acquisition of Forestview Terrace Apartments, a 72-unit apartment complex located on Forest Hills Boulevard in East Cleveland, OH.



“The borrowers went to their regional commercial lender and were not satisfied with the loan terms that were provided. Our local knowledge of the East Cleveland apartment market enabled us to look at the whole picture and commit to terms that provided maximum leverage for the borrowers,” says Gavin Pike, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Toledo office. “We provided a 10-year fixed rate on an 80% loan-to-value mortgage with a 30-year amortization through BMC Direct, where we originate, close, and service the loan in house. Ben Baker and Gary Cooper of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Midwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



