BMC Capital Provides $500,000 Loan for the Acquisition of Hardees-Shippen Restaurant in Madison, AL

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on May 29, 2007, that it closed a $500,000 loan for the acquisition of Hardees’s Restaurant, a single-tenant retail property located at 8827 Highway 20 West in Madison, AL.



“The California investor requested financing to purchase a well located and performing Hardee’s restaurant as part of his 1031 exchange. The investor had a long standing relationship with a California mortgage professional but was happy to move his business over to BMC Capital where we provided a 30-year fixed rate loan amortized over a 30-year schedule through our in-house program BMC Direct. The fixed rate and amortization period was impressive given the length of the time remaining on the underlying lease,” said Steve Sieling, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance single-tenant loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



