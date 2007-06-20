BMC Capital Provides $550,000 Loan for the Acquisition of Sena Village Apartments in Albuquerque, NM

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on June 5, 2007, that it originated a $550,000 loan for the acquisition of Sena Village Apartments, a 22-unit apartment complex located on 59th Street in Albuquerque, NM.



“BMC Capital was able to secure financing for the non-US citizen borrowers. The loan featured a 10-year fixed rate and a 30-year amortization,” says Mike Callis, a Vice President at BMC Capital’ Phoenix office. Funding was provided by Greystone Bank, represented by Tony Spaeth.



BMC Capital is the leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

