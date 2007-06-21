BMC Capital Provides $2,270,000 Loan for Pinnacle Park Plaza Retail Center in Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on June 5, 2007, that it originated a $2,270,000 loan for the acquisition of Pinnacle Park Plaza, a multi-tenant retail center located on Interstate Highway 30 in Dallas, TX.



“The property is fully occupied by T-Mobile, Panda Express, and Smile Care. We were able to provide the California investors with a 10-year fixed rate on a 79% loan-to-value mortgage with a 30-year amortization,” says Randy Key, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multi-tenant commercial loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

