BMC Capital Provides $1.3M Loan for the Acquisition of a Motel 6 in Opelika, AL

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on June 5, 2007, that it originated a $1,346,000 loan for the acquisition of a 78-room Motel 6 property at 1015 Columbus Parkway in Opelika, AL.



“We were able to arrange a 5-year fixed rate on an 85% loan-to-value mortgage and a 25-year amortization,” says Leah Alberti, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Scottsdale office.



BMC Capital is the leading lender for small-balance multi-tenant commercial loans in the Southeast and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

