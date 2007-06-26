BMC Capital Provides $854,000 Loan for the Acquisition of Rayburn Apartments in San Antonio, TX

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on June 5, 2007, that it originated an $854,750 loan for the acquisition of Rayburn Apartments, a 32-unit apartment complex located on Rayburn Road in San Antonio, TX



“Through our in-house BMC Direct program, we were able to arrange a 5-year fixed rate on a loan-to-value of 65% with 30-year amortization,” says Keith Van Arsdale, a Director at BMC Capital’s Houston office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

