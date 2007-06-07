Avangate Affiliate Program Set to Drive More Business

Amsterdam, The Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2007 -- Avangate BV, shareware registration service and e-commerce provider for online software sales announces important updates of its Avangate Affiliate Program, with three new features:



• Avangate Feed Generator

• Promotion Page

• Affiliation Report



Launched in March 2006, the program is now friendlier, increasingly automatic, and controllable, a true integrated online business platform and a strong complement to the Avangate® solution.



Affiliate marketing is a money-making tool for vendors and affiliates alike. With Avangate Affiliate Program, the proprietary solution developed by Avangate, software business professionals and website owners can earn more with less effort.



What is new? Already a friendly, easy to handle and efficient sales & marketing tool, the Avangate Affiliate Program just got better.



Affiliates can find it now even easier to get products for their site - with Avangate Feed Generator newly launched products or details of existing products are automatically updated on the affiliate page. This is a reasonable alternative to the painstaking monitoring and manual content change.



With the new Promotion Page affiliates can also take advantage of network promotions: the Avangate Affiliates Control Panel now includes filters displaying discounted products as soon as vendors list these as "public promotion".



Moreover, it is quite easy now to check how efficient the Avangate Affiliate Program is - both affiliates and vendors can try to Affiliation Reports.



"We have created the Avangate Affiliate Program as a meeting platform for great business, a matching point where vendors and websites willing to affiliate find most suitable partners. Avangate is there to provide smart tools allowing more control and less effort, as well as to understand businesses and assist common interests get together" explains Cristian Dorobantescu, Affiliate Network Coordinator at Avangate B.V.



What makes the Avangate Affiliate Program, as well as all Avangate services, special is the one-to-one approach. The platform was not designed as robot - all automatic procedures are powerful tools supporting the human insight and delivering important output for vendors or affiliates to build their sales strategy.



At the moment, the Avangate Affiliate Program covers download portals, review websites, discount websites, bloggers, and compare websites. The data base is rapidly growing in number as well as in quality, making possible best matching between Avangate® vendors and candidate affiliates.

