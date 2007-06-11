New Website Helps Artists and Musicians Understand Copyright Law in Plain English

Surfside Beach, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2007 -- ResearchCopyright.com, a free online resource providing copyright information, has debuted at http://www.ResearchCopyright.com, to help artists and musicians understand the complexities and myths of copyright law in plain, simple language.



ResearchCopyright.com is the brainchild of Bill Hadley, a professional journalist who specializes in copyright law; he is the author of the book, "Online Copyright Manual for Everyone." Hadley has compiled everything he knows on copyright law into a friendly online newspaper format. Artists and musicians can learn about copyright registration, copyright infringement, copyright lawyers, public domain materials, and current copyright laws.



ResearchCopyright.com also includes current copyright news, legal forms, free reference books, and a patent attorney search. Visitors can download free e-books on copyright law, as well as read well-written articles on specific topics.



The site’s Blog and Podcast features offer forums to exchange ideas and information pertaining to copyright. As participation increases these should become valuable outlets for both professional and amateur artists and musicians.



Founder Bill Hadley created ResearchCopyright.com to help artists and musicians understand copyright law. “If we want to protect our creative work and honor copyright laws, then those laws and everything that pertains to copyright registration and copyright protection should be freely and easily available to everyone,” said Hadley.



The Internet is home to many legal sites on copyright law to help artists and musicians make their way through the crazy maze of copyright, plagiarism, and Intellectual Property Law. Most of these sites just add to the confusion of an already confusing subject. But ResearchCopyright.com has sorted through the various subjects and put them into easily accessed columns so the reader can quickly access a specific topic. Whether it’s “How To Copyright Your Work,” “Copyrighted Music, Consecutive Notes, and Fair Use,” “How To Copyright Music Lyrics As Part of the Whole Music,” or “Latest News in Copyright Law,” there’s a category covering every facet of copyright law.



The website’s design and styling is void of anything slick or commercial and opts for easy access and readability. Easy resource retrieval and Search assistance are key features of the site.



ResearchCopyright.com is a serious legal resource that attracts the support of artists and musicians of every genre, as well as the support of other creative persons such as writers, authors and filmmakers.

