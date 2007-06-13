Fridkin Joins Schmidt, Kirifides, Pearson & Koutcher as Partner

Media, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2007 -- Schmidt, Kirifides, Pearson & Koutcher of Media, Pa., which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2007, announced today that Mark Fridkin, Esquire, has joined the firm as a partner. Fridkin brings with him more than 25 years of experience in plaintiffs’ personal injury having previously served as a partner with Marks, Feiner & Fridkin, of Philadelphia.



To their offices in Media, Pa. and Wilmington, De., the firm has added a Center City, Philadelphia location. The combined practice will continue under the name Schmidt, Kirifides, Pearson, Koutcher & Fridkin, a professional corporation.



“Mark Fridkin has established a leadership role in plaintiffs’ personal injury, representing clients injured as a result of medical malpractice, motor vehicle accidents, defective products, slip and falls, and general negligence matters,” said Eric Pearson, a partner with Schmidt, Kirifides, Pearson, Koutcher and Fridkin. “His depth of talent and comprehensive knowledge, long-standing relationship with us, and Philadelphia presence, makes him a perfect fit for our firm. Mark’s joining with us strengthens our own strong workers’ compensation practice and fits perfectly into our business model, offering clients additional services for all types of personal injury cases.”



A Montgomery County native, Mark attended Harriton High School in Rosemont, Pa., before earning a bachelors degree in history from the Temple University in 1970. He graduated from the University of Toledo School Law in 1973.



Mark resides in Gladwyne, Pa., with his wife Terri. In his spare time, he enjoys playing a good tennis match.



Headquartered in Media, Pennsylvania, Schmidt, Kirifides, Pearson, Koutcher & Fridkin attorneys represent clients in Pennsylvania and Delaware. The firm consists of dedicated, experienced partners who have been handling workers' compensation and negligence matters for more than a decade. The firm also maintains satellite offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, De. For more information, go to http://www.skpkf.com.

