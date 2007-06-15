Local Chef Crowned Simon Super Chefs Live! Champion at the Oxford Valley Mall

Langhorne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2007 -- On Saturday, May 19 Celebrity Chef Daisy Martinez and host Bill Boggs were joined by local chefs Walter Staib, of the City Tavern; Cary Neff of the Sansom Street Oyster House; Patrice Rames of Bistro Saint Tropez and Joanna DeFrancesco of Bella Tori at the Mansion on the kitchen-stage at Oxford Valley Mall for Simon Super Chefs Live!



Each local chef competed in a live, head-to-head cook-off during the Simon Super Chef Live! round robin, cook-off judged by Bill Boggs, Daisy Martinez and audience participants.



Local Chef Joanna DeFrancesco of Bella Tori at the Mansion in Langhorne, Pa., was crowned Simon Super Chefs Live! Champion and given the crystal award during an on-stage presentation.



“Philadelphia area food-lovers were invited to experience the joy of cooking at Simon Super Chefs Live!, a day-long food extravaganza, as popular TV Chef Daisy Martinez shared the secrets of her delicious cooking,” said Dameka Nickerson, Marketing Manager for Oxford Valley Mall. “All of the local chefs who participated in the event were also able to share their experience and love for cooking with the shoppers at Oxford Valley Mall.”



“Simon Super Chefs Live! is such a unique and successful event because local and national celebrity chefs get the chance to connect face-to-face with their fans who share a common interest – their love of food and cooking,” said Deb Tageson, General Manager of Oxford Valley Mall. “And the thousands of people who attended Simon Super Chefs Live! had the added bonus of discovering several mall retail and food tenants who either participated in the event or offered specials that focused on food, the home and entertainment,” she added.



Simon Super Chefs Live! is free to everyone who loves to cook or eat. The tour stop at Oxford Valley Mall is one of 25 at Simon malls across the country through August. For more information about the tour and schedule, visit http://www.simon.com.