Epoxy Resin Formulator Takes Steps to Centralize Business Processes

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2007 -- ISO 9001-2000 certified-Copps Industries will streamline its batch manufacturing processes with the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System, according to Deacom, Inc. Copps Industries will replace its legacy DOS-based system to create an integrated foundation to better serve its growing customer base within the civil engineering, aggregate/mining, electrical/electronics, and adhesives markets.



Matt Copps of Copps Industries initiated the ERP project without an internal IT department. "We did not have the staff resources to handle a complex system. At the same time, our epoxy resin systems are produced with both A and B parts, so our requirements were fairly atypical. The DEACOM System was not only able to accommodate our needs without customization, including the management of A and B bills of materials, but its structure was noticeably easy to navigate," says Copps. "Its functionality, paired with its straightforward implementation process, made DEACOM a great fit for our process manufacturing business."



The DEACOM ERP System implementation, scheduled for completion in August of 2007, will allow Copps Industries to continue to provide the finest, most consistent epoxies to its customers while improving every area of the company. Some highlights of the DEACOM installation will include:



Production scheduling. The DEACOM drag-and-drop calendar will alert Copps employees when scheduled jobs do not have the required materials available.



Contact management. Copps' sales prospects, colleagues, and vendor contact information will be stored in one location with restrictions for defined user access.



Pricing automation. Both individual and mass pricing changes will be controlled real-time through the DEACOM System.



Electronic document management. Documents can be stored in DEACOM and e-mailed directly from the DEACOM System for easier file management and vendor communications.



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM System seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

