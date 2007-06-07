GirlsTalkinSmack.com – The Best Source of Celebrity Gossip News to Hit the Cyberspace

Bakersfield, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2007 -- For every news junkies out there who live vicariously through the lives of the rich and famous, a new celebrity gossip site called GirlsTalkinSmack.com has been officially launched to feed their addiction.



Unlike any other entertainment sites, GirlsTalkSmack.com is a unique portal with exclusive contents including opinionated commentaries, rants, raves, loves, loathes and obsessions. These news stories and gossips are extracted from newswires, blogs, message boards, magazines, and inside exclusive sources.



"It's different from other blogs or entertainment sites because of the broad scope of entertainment it covers" said Kimberly Lawson, the creator of GirlsTalkSmack.com. "It's not just breaking celebrity news, even though there' a lot of that. We also have celebrity candids, red carpet pictures and magazine scans on a daily basis. Not to mention recaps of our favorite TV shows, reviews of the movies we go to see and fashion trend spotting. And we don't just try to cram everything together; we actually love all of it." She added.



Whether Paris Hilton with finish her jail term or Brangelina will adopt another child, GirlsTalkSmack.com is the place to find all the answers.



The site comes straight from the minds of two twenty something females. Kimberly Lawson, the creator and webmaster of GirlsTalkSmack.com is a resident of Bakersfield, California and a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She and Tiffany McCann, a graduate student in Human Services with brilliant writing chops, who resides on the East Coast, started the site basically as an outlet for their opinions on shows like American Idol and the fashion faux pas of celebrities such as Britney Spears.



From there on out the site has grown to include many other topics but it still has the heart of a personal opinionated blog. With several mentions in LATimes.com, for spoiling the American Idol mystery performer, and a quote in TIME Magazine advising Hilary Duff to toughen up, has helped solidify the site's success.



For more information, please visit www.girlstalkinsmack.com or contact Sonia Awan at 818-662-8920.

