Pacific Media Reports 42-Inch 720p LCD HDTVs Sales Jump in April

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2007 -- Pacific Media Associates, the global market information experts on large-screen displays, reports that unit sales for consumer flat panel HDTVs in North America declined 21% in April 2007, compared with March’s figures, which is in keeping with seasonal declines in previous years. However, their Consumer Flat Panel Display Sell-Through Tracking Service also shows a strong rise in the unit sales of 40- to 44-inch LCD HDTVs with 720p resolution.



“The 50- to 54-inch 720p was the most popular segment with a 19.5% unit share,” according to Rosemary Abowd, Vice President of Pacific Media. “The 40- to 44-inch 720p LCD segment jumped from 6.4% unit share in March to 12.5% in April. High volume sales of third-tier branded models through online retail channels boosted the segment share, and helped drive down the segment’s average street price by nearly 10%.”



In fact, when the unit shares for all resolutions are combined (720p and 1080p), the 40- to 44-inch LCD segment finished in a dead heat with the 50- to 54-inch PDP segment, as each earned a 20.4% unit share.



Sony took top brand honors for April on a unit share basis, with 18.8% that narrowly edged out Pioneer’s 18.6% share. Pioneer was first in revenues, however, with a 28.1% share compared with second-place Sony’s 24.8% share. Pioneer’s PRO-1140HD was the best-selling unit in April with a 10.8% unit share and a 15.7% revenue share. Sony placed five models among the top ten best sellers for April.



Note: Data cited here is based on a sample of retailers and resellers, and is subject to sampling error.



About Pacific Media Associates

Pacific Media specializes in global display market information, covering all large-screen display categories: front projectors, plasma and LCD TVs, and rear-projection displays. Their Large-Screen Displays Industry Service family of publications provides detailed worldwide quarterly updates (sell-in data and forecasts) on large-screen display markets, newsletters on new products and other key industry developments, monthly advertised price tracking, ad hoc analyses, and annual Web surveys of North American end users (including organizations and individual consumers) and both North American and EMEA resellers/retailers. Their Large-Screen Displays Tracking Service family of monthly reports offers timely sell-through data and analysis on unit sales, true volume-weighted street prices, and inventories of large-screen displays sold by leading North American retailers, resellers, and distributors. Pacific Media Associates was established by Dr. William Coggshall, who was previously a co-founder of Dataquest and helped start the syndicated high-tech market information business. The company headquarters is at 1060 Siskiyou Drive, Menlo Park, CA 94025. Telephone +1 650-561-9020 www.pacificmediaassociates.com

