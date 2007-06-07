Hosted Services Leaders to Meet at HostingCon 2007

Crystal Lake, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2007 -- Professionals in the hosted services industry are preparing to gather at Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois, for HostingCon 2007. Scheduled for July 23-25, 2007, HostingCon 2007 is the only conference and tradeshow focused on the hosted services industry. Early discount pricing for registration ends June 15, 2007.



As companies and individuals continue to expand their use of hosted services and software as a service, hosted services providers have new opportunities to provide valuable services to their customers. HostingCon 2007 will feature three keynotes that will expose the trends in the industry, what successful providers are doing to succeed, and next generation technologies making an impact on hosted services. In addition, a full three days of conference sessions will allow hosting professionals to expand their knowledge in the areas of marketing, growing their business, related technologies, leader case studies, and more.



"I'm really looking forward to the keynote addresses this year," stated George A. Roberts IV, the Executive Director of HostingCon. "Monday's keynote by Richard Rosenblatt will offer an exciting view into domain registration and user generated content. Tuesday's keynote panel will bring together control panel vendor representatives and hosting industry players to discuss the future of service enablement. The keynote on Wednesday will feature a new format for us: several short presentations of new technologies that are impacting the hosting industry, including presentations from Amazon Web Services, Cleversafe, and Kontiki."



The HostingCon 2007 exhibit hall will be larger than ever, with over 70 vendors displaying products and services related to the hosted services industry. With exciting demonstrations and activities, attendees can network with the top vendors in the industry.



Evenings will be filled with fun and excitement at HostingCon 2007. Monday evening will feature a networking reception in the Lakeview Terrace at Navy Pier, an excellent opportunity to mingle with the movers and shakers in the industry. Wednesday evening will feature a rooftop barbecue with music, drinks and great food. Following the barbecue there will be an awesome fireworks display over Navy Pier. In addition to the official networking events there will be several vendor-sponsored parties for attendees to enjoy.



Early registration discounts to attend HostingCon 2007 are available through Friday, June 15, 2007. Discounted hotel rooms at the Sheraton Chicago Hotel & Towers and the W Lakeshore are available until June 29, 2007.



Complete information is available on the HostingCon 2007 website at http://www.hostingcon.com/.



About HostingCon 2007



HostingCon is the definitive conference and tradeshow for the hosted services industry. HostingCon 2007 will be held July 23-25, 2007 at Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois. Hosted services professionals around the world gather to learn more about the industry, network with their peers and vendors, and help grow their business. HostingCon is produced by Interjuncture Corp., a Crystal Lake, Illinois-based technology conference and tradeshow producer.



The HostingCon 2007 website is located at http://www.hostingcon.com/ and is the best source for the most up to date information on the conference program, exhibitors, and special events.

