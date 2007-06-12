Truth About Guys You Deal With on Web

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2007 -- ArmCode today announces the release of the second major version of Alien IP, a trace routing tool. The program can locate any remote domain on the map and display its IP address and geographic coordinates. Alien IP v2.30 can also ping the address to see if the target host is up or not. It handles equally well individual IP addresses, IP ranges and lists from web logs. Integrated IP Calculator will help you translate an IP address into alternative numerical notations and calculate its range and subnet. Enhanced with the new features, Alien IP v2.30 better satisfies user needs and provides additional comfort of use.



"In the broadband world of today with the large number of sites visited daily it is difficult to track down every domain your system connects to," says Dmitry Costenco, Marketing Officer at ArmCode. "Often, however, there is a need to locate them. In such cases Alien IP can track their geographical location and show it on the map. The program helps to pin down unwanted domains in order to block their access into the user system. It also provides information about web site visitors and email senders. If you, for instance, market a product on the Internet, the knowledge of your leads' nationality can help you make a more targeted campaign. The new version of the program goes a lot further then just showing domain's location. It allows you to process web logs, ping remote addresses, and trace route their exact location. We made a point of keeping the program interface clear and simple so that the user doesn't bog down in it. The ability to quickly trace a domain can also help to stem the leak of important personal information."



The detailed world map, toolbar and a status bar make the key elements of the program interface. They open up access to all program features. To initiate trace routing of a domain one just needs to paste its name or IP address into a drop-out box on the tool bar and click on the "go" button. When the program pins down the location, it will highlight it on the map and its coordinates will appear in the status bar. You can also bring about a detailed summary by pressing the "info" button. The unparallel clarity and straightforward approach to the interface make using Alien IP a snap!



Alien IP v2.30 Features at a Glance



• Ability to trace route and ping domains by their name and IP address;

• Ability to resolve domain names, IP ranges and address lists from files;

• Translation of IP address into alternative numerical notations;

• Calculation of IP ranges and subnets;

• Display of domain location and coordinates.



About ArmCode



Product page: http://www.armcode.com/alien-ip/index.htm

Direct download link: http://www.armcode.com/downloads/alien-ip.exe

Company web-site: http://www.armcode.com



Postal address:

Pacific Business Centre,

Att: ArmCode, #101 - 1001 W. Broadway,

Suite 381, Vancouver, BC V6H 4E4, Canada

Tel: +1 (206) 338-6423

