2X Software Announces Expansion into USA and Canada

Irving TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2007 -- 2X Software Ltd., a leading developer of server based computing and thin client computing software, today announced that it has opened an office in Dallas, Texas. The new location was established to assist 2X’s growing client-base in the USA and Canada and will serve as the company's hub of operations for the region.



"As our customer-base continues to grow throughout North America, it became necessary to establish a more substantial presence on the ground," said Nikolaos Makris, CEO of 2X. "Setting up the office in Dallas was a natural choice being one of the largest technological and financial centers in the region, situated right in the middle between the East and West Coast. This move will help 2X expand on partners in the region, as demand for our software and solutions continue to grow."



The 2X team in Dallas is comprised of software professionals providing partners and customers with a full range of assistance regarding the support, training, presales and sales requests for 2X products and solutions. The management boasts decades of experience in server based computing, consultancy, training and sales. The office is headed by John Haskins, the Managing Director of 2X USA. Mr. Haskins has more than 15 years experience in the server based computing industry.



“This past year has seen server based computing accelerate tremendously in the US. This process is fuelled by the continuous fat client security and administration problems, as well as the prospect of an expensive Vista roll out. Over the past year, 2X has developed a strong product portfolio of server based computing software and I am excited to be able to lead 2X to a dominant market position in the United States and Canada. Our strategy is to build a large installed user-base and community around our products, backed by the 2X channel partner program and our highly motivated team," announced John Haskins, General Manager 2X USA.



Our new address:

2X Software (USA)

1825 W Walnut Hill Lane

Irving, Texas 75038

USA



Toll Free Tel: (+1) 866-970-6262

Toll Free Fax: (+1) 866-970-6464



About 2X

2X Software Ltd - 2X - is a company developing software for the booming server-based computing market. Thin client computing controls spiraling PC management costs, centralizes application and desktop management, improves security and performance and allows users to work remotely. The company's product line includes: 2X ThinClientServer Enterprise and PXES editions, 2X LoadBalancer for Terminal Services/Citrix, 2X ApplicationServer for Windows Terminal Services, 2X SecureRDP for Windows Terminal Services and 2X TerminalServer for Linux. 2X is a privately held company with offices in Frankfurt, Cyprus, UK, USA and Malta. Its management team is backed by years of experience in developing and selling network infrastructure software. 2X is a Microsoft and RedHat partner. For more information visit: www.2x.com , www.2xsoftware.de , www.2xsoftware.it , www.2xsoftware.fr , www.2xsoftware.es.



All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owned



For more information:

Please email Tamara Borg on tamara@2x.com

2X Software Ltd: Tel: (+1) 866-970-6262; Fax: (+1) 866-970-6464

URL: http://www.2x.com.

