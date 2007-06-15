Speed Up Your Day with Launch-n-Go 2.5 - New Version Released

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2007 -- Tethys Solutions, LLC has released Launch-n-Go 2.5, an easy-to-use multi-function program for Windows. Use the program's text inserter to type any text into any Windows program quickly. Use the text expander feature and expand abbreviations as you type them. Use hotkeys and keywords for instant access to nearly everything on your computer. Launch web sites, files, folders, or programs instantly, or search the Internet. Share your shortcuts, searches, and interests with friends and colleagues. See Multimedia demo of Launch-n-Go http://www.tethyssolutions.com/open-lng-demo.htm



New version supports Windows Vista. It also allows user to print list of hotkeys and keywords for ready reference and a new floating toolbar. Floating toolbar can be positioned anywhere on the desktop for convenience.



Save time and eliminate errors with Launch-n-Go's text inserter. Type important text once, and paste it into any email, document, or web form. Speed your way through online forms, and type account numbers and passwords flawlessly. Use the text expander feature and expand abbreviations as you type them. Use it to quickly type common answers to email or support questions, courtesy phrases, difficult phrases like used in medical world, etc.



To use Launch-n-Go as a program launcher, simply assign a hotkey or keyword to any document, folder, program, or web site. Use the Launch-n-Go toolbar to access your choice instantly. With a single keystroke, you can access your most important spreadsheet, play your favorite song, or visit your web site of choice.



Launch-n-Go's search program gives you Internet search results, without opening a web browser. You can use one or more popular Internet search engines to get stock quotes, weather reports, sports scores, and whatever information interests you.



Launch-n-Go adds a new dimension to sharing with its simple peer-to-peer way to share keyboard shortcuts. Home users can create a category with keywords and hotkeys pertaining to music, sports, or any topic, and share it with friends and family. Business users can create commonly used business or financial links, and share their Launch-n-Go categories with colleagues and customers. There is a large and growing library of shortcuts, hotkeys, and keyword sets available at no charge on http://www.tethyssolutions.com/lng-files.htm



Launch-n-Go 2.5 runs under Windows Vista/XP/2003/2000, costs $24.95(US) for a single-user license, and may be ordered securely online from http://www.tethyssolutions.com/lng-order1.htm. Multi-user and bundle discounts are available. You can download a free trial version of Launch-n-Go from http://www.tethyssolutions.com/launch-n-go.htm.



For more information, contact



Tethys Solutions, LLC,

PO Box 24073,

San Jose, CA 95154-4073 USA.

URL: http://www.tethyssolutions.com/

Phone: (408) 340-1956.



Evaluation Copy Available on Request



About Tethys Solutions, LLC:



Tethys Solutions, LLC offers reliable and smart automation software solutions. Tethys' satisfied customers include a full range of users from Fortune 500 companies, hundreds of entrepreneurial startups and small business users, power plant operators and auction houses, homemakers, financial advisors, and educators. In addition to Launch-n-Go, the company also offers Workspace Macro and Workspace Macro Pro, Windows macro recording and editing programs with enterprise class reliability and accuracy, plus many advanced keyboard and mouse macro features; and Automation Anywhere 3.5, an intelligent Windows automation software for business and IT tasks.

