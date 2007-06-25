Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. and Perry Videx, LLC Complete Equipment Purchase and Removal Project

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2007 -- Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., a specialized contractor providing demolition and dismantlement services, and Perry Videx, LLC, a world wide supplier of used machinery for over 75 years, have joined forces to purchase and remove process equipment from a Fortune 500 company based in New Jersey.



The client, a large, innovation-based leader in the development, production and application of industrial adhesives, electronic materials, and specialty polymer products wanted to recover asset value from equipment that was no longer being utilized. They contacted the team of Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. and Perry Videx to evaluate the assets and develop an offer for the purchase and removal of the process equipment at the plant. Based on Perry Videx’s ability to offer high valuations on used equipment and Dallas Contracting’s expertise in rigging, the team was able to offer a very competitive offer for the equipment.



The Team (Perry Videx and Dallas Contracting) purchased, rigged and transported to Perry Videx the following list of process equipment:



• Wenger Extruder (Wenger Model X-20) and associated control panel, electrical panels

• Mokon Model EC4B12-T8 Heater and associated electrical panels

• Various spare parts and manuals for items above



The rigging was done while the plant was active and performed in a manner that would not interfere with existing operations. The project was completed in less than one week with no incidents or injuries.



The equipment is for sale on the Perry Videx website http://www.perryvidex.com/perry/perryweb.nsf/product?openform&id=9132



About Dallas Contracting and Perry Videx



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. is a demolition and concrete crushing contractor based in New Jersey. We have been in business for over 25 years, are financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2, and are bondable. Our work is completed professionally and with an OSHA trained workforce. We provide the following services: Demolition, Building Demolition, Onsite / Mobile Concrete Crushing, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals and Wrecking.



Perry Videx, LLC has been at the center of the used machinery world for over 75 years. Today it carries one of the world's most extensive inventories of used equipment and has a worldwide reputation as a supplier of solid, dependable used process equipment. Perry has experienced professionals in the US, England, Latin America and Central Europe. The inventory is stocked with almost 30,000 items in more than 700 categories, ranging from tanks to filters, centrifuges to extruders, refiners to screens to complete plants. New items are added everyday.



