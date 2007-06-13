Dialexia Communications Edges Out Competition When Selected By IP Float To Power Backend Of IP Telephony Services

Pointe-Claire, Quebec -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2007 -- Dialexia Communications, a global developer of IP softswitch and IP-PBX solutions, today announced that IP Float Global Telecom, a competitive Internet Telephony Service Provider, selected Dialexia’s flagship product, Dial-Gate, a multifaceted SIP-based softswitch and billing server, to power their VoiceFlow system. While evaluating over ten softswitch vendors and application servers, IP Float based its ultimate decision on scalability, integrated solution (softswitch, application server and billing system), interface, cost and usability.



Rami Sweis, CEO of IP Float explained that they selected Dialexia “because the Dial-Gate softswitch solution from Dialexia offered the most comprehensive solution for our company. In less than a week, and at one of the lowest cost per subscriber in the industry, we were able to get a complete infrastructure setup. From DID management, CPE Auto-provisioning, customer Web interface, and real time prepaid and postpaid billing we were able to focus on adding new subscribers and relying on Dial-Gate to deliver the rest.”



From a support and customer management perspective, IP Float is able to provide real time support and enhanced services including IP Centrex, Pre-paid Cards, Call Shop service to its customer base, resulting in high retention rates and a return on their investment in less than six months. The Dial-Gate platform also offers a SOAP/XML APIs that has enabled IP Float to provide an automated customer signup process from registration to activation without IP Float manual intervention. "Dial-Gate and the support from Dialexia has truly enabled us to become the leading VoIP operator,” Sweis continued. “Offering a service to compete not only in the countries we operate in, but also across the globe with ease of use and yet enhanced services."



“We are proud to have been selected over our competition for such a vital element of IP Float’s robust network.” said Ahmed Aina, CEO of Dialexia Communications. “By helping IP Float benefit from more flexibility and scalability at a lower cost while increasing their quality of service, really showcases the versatility of our softswitch platform.”



Dial-Gate is a Web-based SIP softswitch and billing server for both the VoIP and PSTN networks. Its programmable routing intelligence and support of network-calling plans can be assigned to endpoints in order to filter calls. Dial-Gate translates standard telephone numbers into their corresponding IP addresses and looks for available gateways or domains to place calls through the PSTN. It functions as a softswitch by giving an integrated control point for various telephony services. Among its many features are; a pre/post paid billing system, real time monitoring, and CDR management. With the added option of IP-Tone (for broadband residential services), Dial-Gate can manage incoming and outgoing calls from both the IP and PSTN networks. IP-Tone features voicemail (unified or non-unified), caller ID, call forwarding, 3-way conferencing, follow me, assignment of virtual/real DID numbers, as well as, account & mailbox management via the Web. The hosted call shop option furnishes service providers with additional methods of generating recurring revenue.



About IP Float:

With over 50 countries to choose a number from, the highest quality calling using VoIP and dedicated support and service, IP Float is redefining telephony. With customized service plans suitable for home and business, IP Float is floating the globe with



in-country support currently available in the USA, Canada, Greece, Cyprus, Iraq, Jordan and Australia. IP Float offers voice, video telephony and fax services. Visit www.IP Float.com or email info@IP Float.com for further information.



About Dialexia Communications:

Dialexia Communications is a pioneer in the world of IP Telephony and Call Processing. SMBs can make a significant transition towards a telecommunication system that will provide enhanced productivity by simplifying the complexity of their numerous needs; one system will be enough to manage telephony, Internet, e-mail and long distance thanks to Dialexia’s low cost VoIP solutions. All their products are designed to work with the industry’s leading gateways, facilitating installation and compatibility. Dialexia Communications offers a full suite of integrated IP Telephony applications. Their innovative Dial family includes: Dial-Gate® a comprehensive web-based SIP proxy and centralized routing server with a traffic management system for pre/post paid billing services; Dial-Office® a powerful web-based 100% SIP IP-PBX, and Dial-Centrex®, an ASP-model hosted PBX. Visit Dialexia at: www.dialexia.com

