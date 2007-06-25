Got Stress? Davis Virtual Assistance Reinvents Itself As The Answer To Stressed, Busy Working Women

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2007 -- Working women are notorious for taking care of everyone but themselves. Many women find themselves depleted at the end of the day and over time this affects their ability to battle stress, illnesses and depression. Unwilling or unable to care for themselves they find that they cannot take care of others.



Bonnie Jo Davis of Davis Virtual Assistance recognizes this vicious cycle and has revamped her virtual assistance business to help working women take care of themselves first so they have more energy and enthusiasm at home and at work. This new offering is called "Stop And Smell The Roses" and is a retainer package including administrative, marketing, public relations and personal pampering.



Each "Stop And Smell The Roses" retainer package is customized to fit the needs of the client. This package includes the usual administrative and marketing tasks performed by other virtual assistants and adds the missing ingredient: personal support and pampering. Some of the exciting new services offered are:



* Finding a gym, setting up a workout schedule, support and accountability.

* Making doctor appointments and send reminders.

* Help locate a new home.

* Schedule massage and facials regularly and send reminders.

* Obtain estimates for auto repairs.

* Research good schools.

* Shop for and ship presents to friends, family and business associates.

* Search for travel bargains.

* Find a pet sitter and much, much more.



Bonnie Jo Davis is the President of Davis Virtual Assistance and has over twenty-five years of administrative, office management, marketing and public relations experience. She works with small business owners and entrepreneurs who are coaches, consultants, professional speakers, trainers, publishing agents and authors.



For more information visit http://www.DavisVirtualAssistance.com

