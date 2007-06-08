1Z0-043: OCP DBA 10g Certification Practice Test Launched by uCertify

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2007 -- uCertify today released its practice test for 1Z0-043: Oracle Database 10g: Administration II certification exam. Oracle's OCP DBA 10g is an advanced certification exam that measures a professional’s skills in implementing and managing Oracle 10g database.



David, Director Product management, uCertify said “Practice is the way to perfection and our attempt is to consolidate your learning efforts by familiarizing you with the question format of the actual OCP exam and accelerate your learning process.”



He further added, “Our 1Z0-043 preparation kit is more than just a study guide, it provides you computer based testing environment to simulate the actual test. The preparation software is prepared after considerable amount of research carried out by experienced IT professionals and we have put together all the resources required for the OCP exam in order to provide you with a consistent and instrumental approach to your success.”



The PrepKit for 1Z0-043: OCP 10g administration II exam contains five practice tests including one final test. A user can take the tests in two modes: learn mode and test mode. Test mode will familiarize users with the actual exam environment and will give them the confidence to pass the actual exam in the first attempt.



The 1Z0-043 PrepKit comes with 310 challenging questions. The clear and concise explanations to the answer options in the PrepkKit are precise, logical and verified. Users can also create customized tests by setting the number of questions, topics and test duration to increase the difficulty level of the test.



The fully interactive pop-quiz will help users learn the key concepts and definitions of the Oracle database technology. They can create their own customized pop quiz by selecting the topic and number of questions.



The PrepKit also contains 80 study notes with articles, how tos.. to provide a solid structure for building the concept of Oracle database technology. Users can also assess and gauge their progress by the performance graph feature of the Prepkit. This will help them discover their weak areas and overcome them.



The PrepKit comes with money back guarantee. If a candidate does not pass the exam in a single attempt he can get his money back. A free to download version of the PrepKit is now available at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Oracle/1Z0-043.html



uCertify develops exam preparation kits (PrepKits) for Oracle certification exams. The firm is helping IT students worldwide prepare for Oracle certifications such as OCA DBA9i, OCP DBA9i, OCA DBA9i PL/SQL and OCA DBA10g. The products are designed after extensive research by a panel of experienced Oracle certified professionals to give the latest and most advanced preparation tools to candidates aspiring for these certification exams.



