Kanetix Study Suggests Women Are Better Drivers then Men

Toronto, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2007 -- Today, kanetix (http://www.kanetix.ca), Canada's insurance marketplace, released results of a recent light-hearted study suggesting that based on 2006’s auto insurance shoppers at www.kanetix.ca, women are better drivers then men.



By looking at the group of auto insurance shoppers from 2006 as a whole, and breaking it down into gender sub-groups, the study clearly shows that men are more likely to have a ticket. For example:



• Men were 3 times more likely to have a ticket for speeding less than 45 km/h over the limit.

• Men were 2.8 times more likely to have a ticket for disobeying a traffic sign or signal.

• Men were 5.7 times more likely to have a ticket for not wearing their seatbelt.



As well, the study showed that for the most popular type of accident, where the driver struck an object or vehicle, Canadian drivers getting quotes in 2006 entered that they struck an object or vehicle 34,022 times. Of these accidents, women drivers accounted for only 34 per cent of the total.



"Of course, there is much more than just tickets and accidents needed to determine who’s a better driver," explains Gregory Ellis, Co-founder of kanetix. "But, it’s certainly interesting to see the obvious gender divide in our behaviour behind the wheel."



