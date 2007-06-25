BMC Capital Provides $1.8M Loan for the Acquisition of Ryan’s Restaurant in Monroe, LA

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on June 11, 2007, that it originated a $1,867,154 loan for the acquisition of Ryan’s Restaurant, a single-tenant retail property located on Louisville in Monroe, LA.



"This was one of the three single-tenant commercial properties we closed for our client” says Colin Paterson, a Loan Officer at BMC Capital’s Sacramento office, “Through our in-house BMC Direct program we provided a 5-year fixed rate and a 30-year amortization.”



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance commercial loans in nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

