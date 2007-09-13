BMC Capital Provides $3.8M Loan for Mossy Pond, Woodland, Steelman, and Heatherwood Apartments in Hattiesburg, MS

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on June 11, 2007, that it originated a $3,800,000 loan for the refinance of four multifamily properties in Hattiesburg, MS.



“This was an 80% non-recourse cash-out refinance on four noncontiguous groups of duplexes combined into one loan with individual rights of release. The financing also feathered a 10-year fixed rate and a 30-year amortization,” says Bart Haddad, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Hattiesburg office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

