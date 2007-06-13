Hanover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2007 -- NotePage is pleased to announce its Universal Binary version of FeedForAll Mac. FeedForAll Mac is software that allows publishers and webmasters to create, edit and publish: RSS feeds, podcasts and videocasts.



The Universal Binary version of FeedForAll Mac now performs faster on Intel based Macs.



FeedForAll Mac can be used to create and maintain an unlimited number of RSS feeds and podcasts, enabling users to flawlessly maintain and distribute multiple content streams simultaneously. Existing RSS feeds that are improperly formatted are automatically repaired by FeedForAll Mac, ensuring that all feeds used with FeedForAll Mac conform to the RSS specification.



FeedForAll Mac has a built-in wizard that helps users efficiently create and maintain RSS feeds. The wizard's new extended support walks users through the creation of various RSS feeds and namespaces, including iTunes.



FeedForAll Mac version 3.0 requires Mac OS X 10.3.9 or better and 22 Mb of free hard disk space. FeedForAll Mac costs $39.95, and may be purchased securely online at http://www.FeedForAll.com. You can download a free fully-functional 30-day trial of FeedForAll Mac from the same web address.



As an added benefit, registration for FeedForAll or FeedForAll Mac provides publishers complimentary access to the RSS Scripts directory, that contains powerful PHP scripts for managing and manipulating RSS feeds. The scripts in the RSS Directory currently include: RSS Cache, FutureRSS, RSS2HTML, RSS2HTML Pro, RSS2SQL, SQL2RSS, RSSmesh, and RSSFilter.



For more information contact, NotePage, Inc. at PO Box 296, Hanover, MA 02339. Phone: 781-829-0500. Fax: 781-582-1869. E-mail: sales@feedforall.com . Internet: http://www.FeedForAll.com .



About NotePage, Inc.

NotePage, Inc. is a Hanover, Massachusetts company specializing in communication software solutions. In addition to FeedForAll Mac they market (1) FeedForAll, a windows desktop RSS feed and podcast editing tool (2) FeedForAll Mac, a Mac desktop RSS feed and podcast creation tool (3) rss2html.php a script for converting RSS feeds to html web pages. (4) RSS Scripts Direction, a subscription based RSS scripts directory that provides PHP scripts for feed management and manipulation (5) PageGate, a network paging and SMS gateway that allows for text or SMS messages to be sent via a number of interfaces, and (6) NotePager Pro, a desktop application that sends messages to pagers, cellular phones, and PIMs.

