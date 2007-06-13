Get to Know Your Own Photo Collection with Duplicate Photo Finder

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2007 -- Most of us have digital photos on our computers, but only a few really manage the collection, sort it and keep track of its state. Most users simply copy their photographs from cameras and disks to the nearest place found, use weird names like 'Photo0123.jpg' and forget about copying the photos soon after. Moreover, we often use viewers and editors that make a copy of a picture even before minor changes such as resizing and rotating.



As a result, a relatively small collection of photos may steal a half of your disk space, and many copies of the same photo may be stored in many New Folders where it is impossible to find and identify them. Complex photo collection managers can be a wise solution, but, let's face it,проny of them are not so easy to work with. Besides, not all of us really need the whole set of functions they provide - most casual users only want to 'trim' the collection now and then to use the disk space efficiently and know what is where.



This is exactly what Duplicate Photo Finder is for - making everyday photo tasks even easier. Add it to the photo managing programs you already use and be sure no duplicate ever escapes your attention.



The main advantage of this program is its great simplicity. Even those who are not sure what a processor is will hardly need more than five minutes to grasp the way how to start the search for duplicates. You will be able to choose between scanning the whole disk and specifying certain folders and the order in which they are scanned. Set the minimum size of pictures and the required level of similarity so as to make the search faster or, if you need quick skimming of vast numbers of photos, use the thumbnail mode, which is less accurate but very fast.



Once you have completed the search and found all the duplicates and similar pictures, you see a list of them showing the location of both files and the level of similarity they have. Browse the pictures just right here to see if they are really identical and then decide what to do about them: copy or move to another place or delete the duplicate. The list of results is editable, so you can clear out the duplicates you need before, for instance, deleting the whole batch.



Why use Duplicate Photo Finder? As those who tried it say, "it's fast, it's convenient, and it works!" Its fast and intelligent search engine, user-friendly interface and stable work - all add up to the overall fine impression this program makes on everyone who used it.



Duplicate Photo Finder requires Windows 2000/XP/2003/Vista. Download your free trial version at http://duplicatefinder.firmtools.com/ and be sure to come back to get the full one at a special introductory price US$ 19.95 / EUR 19.95!

Visit the product page to see if there are any news, new versions and special offers.



For review copies of Duplicate Photo Finder please contact Andrew Zarudnev (pr@firmtools.com).



Product page link: http://duplicatefinder.firmtools.com/

Download link: http://www.firmtools.com/bin/duplicate_finder.exe

Company website: http://www.firmtools.com/

E-mail: pr@firmtools.com

