The Pier Adopts MIG's iBrochure to Exploit Web 2.0

Knutsford, Cheshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2007 -- Most customers are used to shopping via a paper catalogue or brochure. iBrochures transform standard paper brochures into very easily navigated online equivalents with significant added benefits. The Marketing Innovation Group’s advanced performance tracking and reporting tool “WoW” (Who or What) provides detailed analytics related to customer activity on the iBrochure. For example, information related to the products that have been viewed and clicked plus the value added to the eCommerce system is provided via an online login for the client.



All of the Pier’s iBrochures are linked to their transactional website enabling purchasers to buy online from the iBrochure with ease. The user friendly nature of the page turning technology enables customers to focus on purchasing activity not navigation and allows users to enjoy the rich media experience offered by the iBrochure leading to an improvement in conversion and importantly, average order value. The CRM technology that supports MIG’s intelligent iBrochures allows The Pier to analyse customer behaviour and buying patterns and can be used to inform marketing strategy. View The Pier’s latest iBrochure at http://thepier.summer.ibrochures.co.uk



