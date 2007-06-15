BMC Messsysteme GmbH - Ready for Windows Vista

Bavaria, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2007 -- On January 31st, 2007 the latest version of the Microsoft® operating system was released after 5 years: Windows® Vista. In contrast to the fears of many manufacturers the BMC Messsysteme GmbH can guarantee their customers, that the entire software (programs, drivers and programming interfaces) of the up-to-date bmcm "Software Collection" CD can be installed and used directly without any updates being necessary.



That means that all data acquisition devices, measurement cards and data loggers from BMC Messsysteme GmbH are operable immediately with Windows® Vista.



Also the professional software for measurement data acquisition and analysis NextView® 4 is installable right away and presented under Windows® Vista in the new Aero look. A demo version is provided on the website for free (--> http://www.bmcm.de/software/nv4/index-us.html ).



Again the manufacturer of PC measurement technology "made in Germany" proves its maxims: future orientation, continuity and stability.

