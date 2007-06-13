Idokorro Mobile Wins Two “Best of TechEd 2007” Awards

Ottawa, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2007 -- Idokorro Mobile Inc., the leading solutions provider for mobile network management, today announced two major wins at TechEd 2007 in Orlando, Florida, held June 4-8 this year. TechEd is one of Microsoft’s largest annual technical training conferences and tradeshows, and attracts over 10,000 attendees.



Mobile Admin was named as a winner of the “Best of TechEd” for the Most Notable Product, and Mobile Citrix Client won “Best of TechEd - Attendees Pick Award” in the Mobility category. Idokorro exhibited at the week-long event and gave live demonstrations of all of their products on a range of wireless handhelds, including Windows Mobile and BlackBerry smartphones.



The awards program is conducted by Penton Media's Windows IT Pro, SQL Server Magazine and Office & SharePoint Pro.com. The field included more than 260 entries and finalists were selected based on the product's strategic importance to the market, its competitive advantages and the value to the customer. Winners were selected after an interview and technical evaluation. For the "Attendees Pick Awards” all 10,000 TechEd attendees were invited to vote for their favorite product in the solutions showcase.



"It is a great honor to have the value and excellence of our applications recognized at Microsoft’s TechEd by a leading organization like Penton Media and the very tech-savvy attendees of this event," says Paul Dumais, VP Product Development of Idokorro Mobile. “These awards are further validation of the significant benefits that our products deliver to customers.”



About the Winning Applications

Mobile Admin allows IT administrators to use their wireless handheld to securely manage network servers including Microsoft Windows, Active Directory, Exchange, SQL databases; Lotus Domino; Oracle; Citrix Presentation Servers; BlackBerry Enterprise Servers and much more. Administrators can resolve network issues using Mobile Admin from anywhere, resulting in decreased costly downtime, increased productivity, and making it easier to respond quickly for administrators who are "on-call". Currently deployed by over 60% of Fortune 500 companies, Mobile Admin offers a quickly-realized ROI for organizations of all sizes across industries.



Mobile Citrix Client brings application virtualization to the BlackBerry smartphone, allowing users to run any Windows application that is deployed on the Citrix Presentation Server, right on their wireless handheld.



Mobile Admin and Mobile Citrix Client are part of Idokorro's suite of applications for wireless handhelds that give users secure access to networks, servers, desktops and other devices - allowing most computing tasks to be performed from almost anywhere. Other applications in the Idokorro suite include Mobile SSH, Mobile Desktop (a Finalist at the 2006 Best of TechEd Awards) and Mobile File Manager.



All Idokorro products are available for 30-day fully functional free trials from the Idokorro website: www.idokorro.com. All Idokorro products except Mobile Admin can be downloaded for the free trial directly to a wireless handheld device by using the device browser to visit: mobile.idokorro.com.



About Idokorro Mobile, Inc.

Idokorro was founded in 2001 and is now the leader in providing mobile access solutions. Idokorro's products allow users to monitor, maintain, and manage their networks, computers, and other network devices from practically anywhere - streamlining operations, decreasing costly network down-time, and accelerating service responses. The company is self-financed and serves a global customer base of over 4000 corporations. For more information, please visit www.idokorro.com, or call 1.613.789.1818 (toll-free in North America: 1-888-IT-ADMIN / 1-888-482-3646).



About Windows IT Media

Penton's Windows IT Media, the largest independent Windows IT community in the world, has Windows IT Pro as its flagship print publication. Windows IT Media also includes SQL Server Magazine and MSD2D. The Windows IT Media network has 2.5 million unique visitors to its Web sites each month, and over one million subscribers who opt-in to one or more email newsletters. Windows IT Media is the worlds leading producer of custom roadshows, paid conferences and paid workshops for Windows and SQL Server IT professionals.

