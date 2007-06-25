Random Acts of Genealogical Kindness Partners With FamilyLink.com

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2007 -- Random Acts of Genealogical Kindness (RAOGK), a global volunteer organization in which volunteers perform various genealogy-related tasks for researchers who live far away, has recently partnered with FamilyLink.com.



"We are excited about this opportunity to join forces with FamilyLink.com as we continue to expand our resources in support of genealogists and their research," said Bridgett Schneider, Program Administrator, Random Acts of Genealogical Kindness.



As part of the partnership, RAOGK will introduce more than 4,000 of its volunteers to FamilyLink.com, a new free, social genealogy network that is operated by WorldVitalRecords.com.



“Random Acts of Genealogical Kindness is an incredible organization in which its members provide free services to genealogists, such as looking up a record from a courthouse or taking a picture of a tombstone. We are so excited to work with this group of volunteers and hope to expand their network, as well as their resources by introducing them to FamilyLink.com,” said Paul Allen, CEO.



FamilyLink.com launched its beta site in April 2007 with the goal of helping other genealogists connect with one another throughout the world. Currently FamilyLink.com has nearly 5,000 members and is growing by nearly a thousand members each week.



As part of the FamilyLink.com service, individuals who sign up can indicate on their personal profile page if they are willing to do local or Internet record lookups. RAOGK will also have an area on the site where their members can communicate with each other, post announcements, invite others to join the organization, view photos, and more.



RAOGK volunteers who sign up to FamilyLink.com will also be able to place a graphic on their personal profile page that will allow others to see that they are volunteers. RAOGK hopes to recruit additional volunteers and also help current FamilyLink.com members to connect with RAOGK members.



“RAOGK members are a perfect fit for FamilyLink, they are willing to do so much just for a “thank you”. They will be a great benefit to our members,” said Jason McGowan, Product Manager, FamilyLink.com.



About Random Acts of Genealogical Kindness (RAOGK)

Random Acts of Genealogical Kindness (RAOGK) was established in 1999 as a resource for networking among researchers. RAOGK links researchers who need documents from a distant location with others able to obtain them. RAOGK is a global volunteer organization. With volunteers in every U.S. state and many International locations, we have helped thousands of researchers. Our volunteers take time to do everything from looking up courthouse records to taking pictures of tombstones. All they ask in return is reimbursement for their expenses (never their time) and a THANK YOU. This Lincoln, Nebraska, based organization is administered by Bridgett and Dale Schneider. Both are former employees of RootsWeb.com and MyFamily.com. The site is solely funded by contributions from appreciative users and sales from its two online stores: RAOGK Logo Gear and Genealogy For You.



About FamilyLink.com

FamilyLink.com is a social networking site that provides an innovative platform for individuals to connect, research family history, and preserve memories. FamilyLink.com has been created in a response to help genealogists from all over the world gather the information they need in a vibrantly efficient, fun, and easy way. Founded by Paul Allen in 2007, FamilyLink.com is a worldwide effort to help individuals collaborate on a global scale.

