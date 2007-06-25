Color Me Beautiful Signs 3 New Cosmetic Kiosk Owners

Chantilly, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2007 -- Color Me Beautiful, a cosmetic company which markets nationally known brands including Flori Roberts, Patti LaBelle, Adrien Arpel, Gale Hayman, Interface, Iman and Color Me Beautiful, signed three new Kiosk Owners during the past thirty days. These entrepreneurs own their own cosmetic kiosk in a busy mall. The new kiosk owners are: Nakeitha Davis of Newark, Delaware; Crystal Lewis of Atlanta, Georgia; and Deborah Brandon of Carson, California.



There are only a few ways to break into the fun and glamorous multi billion dollar cosmetics industry – particularly with already recognized brands. One is through Color Me Beautiful, Inc. As a kiosk owner, you can now sell cosmetics that, until recently, were only available through department stores. Says DiAntonio, CEO of Color Me Beautiful, Inc., “What makes this opportunity unique is that it’s ground floor yet the brands, because of their legacy in department stores, are already known and in demand.”



Mr DiAntonio, says there are now 87 Color Me Beautiful kiosks and retail stores owned by entrepreneurs. When asked how much a Kiosk Owner can earn, Mr. DiAntonio cites Ms. Crystal Findley of Sumter, South Carolina, who opened her first kiosk a bit over a year ago. Ms. Findley reports her annual sales as approaching $600,000 and her earnings at $120,000 a year.



Says Ms. Findley, “I couldn’t believe the opportunity. The investment was only $8,000 and yet I got a complete turn-key operation. And, I received $5,000 in cosmetics as opening inventory. It took me about two weeks to sell the inventory and, at that point, I had paid off most of the investment. I did a lot of looking around before investing in Color Me Beautiful and couldn’t find anything even close. What’s more, I’m selling products everyone knows. In fact, the products are so well-known they sell themselves.”



So, what’s it take to be successful? According to DiAntonio, a yearning to own your own business, to be your own boss, to call your own shots and, as important as anything else, to have determination and a winning spirit.



Color Me Beautiful also offers women the opportunity to become a home-based Beauty Consultant. For $99, a new Consultant receives a Career Pack with sample products and business materials. At that point, according to DiAntonio, she’s ready to go. “Some Color Me Beautiful Consultants are selling $2,000 or more a month. And, despite a short time in the business, we have Consultants who have built large organizations and are earning $8,000 or more a month.”



Ms. Cynthia McCrorey of Baltimore, Maryland is one of those home-based Beauty Consultants who is taking home big earnings. Says Cynthia, “I started part time. I now do Color Me Beautiful full time and love being my own boss. I’m earning six figures, almost three times what I was earning working in department stores. I’m driving a Color Me Beautiful-paid Mercedes. And, I love helping other women be successful in this exciting and fun business.



Says DiAntonio, “I love the home-based business. It allows individuals to get involved on a very part-time basis and earn an extra $250 or $500 a month while having fun. And, it can become much bigger for those wanting to create financial independence.”



To find out more about Color Me Beautiful, visit :

