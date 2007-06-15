Recovering CD and DVD Data With CDRoller

Bradenton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2007 -- Digital Atlantic Corporation has released CDRoller 7.0 for Windows 95/98/ME/NT4/2000/XP/2003/Vista, a powerful, easy-to-use and low-cost toolset for CD and DVD data recovery.



CDRoller retrieves the data from the discs created by "drag and drop" CD/DVD writing software, including the newest versions of well-known Roxio and Ahead Nero software packages. The program also finds, identifies and recovers accidently deleted files, files on quick-formatted discs, and files on incorrectly closed discs due to a power failure or system crash.



CDRoller recovers CD and DVD data (photos and video clips), created by a wide set of standalone devices, including: Sony Mavica digital cameras, Hitachi, Sony, Panasonic and Canon DVD camcorders, personal DVD recorders, etc. An updated "Split video" automatically converts the recovered VOB or VRO files into a several MPEG fragments (scenes) without loss of quality.



CDRoller 7.0 offers a new "CD/DVD burn" option integrated into a common shell. You can backup your recovered data onto a new CD or DVD immediately after recovery, without leaving CDRoller. A new "Erase" option blanks CD and DVD re-writable media.



CDRoller 7.0 has an updated "Recover DVD Video" with more flexible disc scan. You can start a new scan of the selected disc area, or resume scan where you left it before, or just show a list of files found at the prior stages.



CDRoller 7.0 gives you a friendly and easy-to-use User Interface with an intuitive list of CD/DVD recovery commands and built-in adviser with basic recommendations for beginners.



CDRoller 7.0 is available for Windows 95/98/ME/NT4/2000/XP/2003/Vista. It requires a Pentium or compatible CPU, 9 megabytes of HDD space and a CD or DVD drive.



CDRoller 7.0 costs $34.00(US) for a single-user license. Business and multi-user licenses are available. You can download a free trial (demo) version of CDRoller on the web at http://www.cdroller.com. For more information, please visit CDRoller's website or send an e-mail to sales@cdroller.com.



To order, please contact Register Now!, P.O. Box 1816 Issaquah, WA 98027 USA, voice: 1-877-353-7297 (US) or 1-952-646-5331 (International), fax: 1-888-353-7276, mention product # 5206-1



Evaluation Copy Available on Request



Digital Atlantic Corp., 1903 60th Place E., Suite M4103, Bradenton, FL 34203

Phone : 1-866-668-7750

FAX : 1-928-569-8435

E-mail : sales@cdroller.com

