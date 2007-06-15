iLink’s free webinar on “Microsoft PerformancePoint Server 2007 Monitoring and Analytics” – Back due to popular demand

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2007 -- iLink Systems Inc, Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, vendor and member of customer advisory board at Microsoft, today announced a re-run of its “Microsoft PerformancePoint Server 2007 Monitoring and Analytics” webinar.



This online seminar is aimed at providing business experts and decision makers with key features and points in the implementation of PerformancePoint Server 2007 and how it can help them effectively plan and manage their business.



Due to popular demand and tremendous response iLink is presenting this webinar again and will be held on Jun 21st, between 4.00 PM and 5.00PM EST. The webinar will start with an introduction to Microsoft BI and PerformancePoint and move on to the innovative features available in PerformancePoint Server 2007. The webinar will do a comparison of Business Scorecard Manager 2005 and PerformancePoint Server 2007. Finally the discussion will be steered towards building dashboard, scorecard and parameters for dashboard with the help of a demo.



Presenting the webinar will be Kowshik, Technical Project Manager at iLink Systems. Kowshik has several years of experience in design, development and deployment of Microsoft-based Windows and web-based applications. Kowshik has deep knowledge of software systems including system software development, database and data access technologies, user interface and reporting. He is also adept at consulting with IT clients and coming up with requirement specifications and putting together documents describing client needs and requirements. He has worked extensively with the Army National Guard - National Guard Bureau (NGB). He has Masters Degree in Computer Science from Clemson University.



Kowshik on PerformancePoint webinar: “This webinar got tremendous response and reception from the decision makers and IT experts. One can realize the need of innovative tools and features for controlling, decision making and managing the business through an integrated performance management application”



What: Microsoft PerformancePoint Server 2007 Monitoring and Analytics

Who: Kowshik, Technical Project Manager at iLink Systems

When: Thursday, June 21, at 4.00 PM EST



Where: Please register by visiting:

http://www.ilink-systems.com/PerformancePointRegistration.aspx



About iLink Systems



iLink Systems is high quality software solution provider with core competencies in definition and development of software products which includes requirements analysis, user experience and technology architecture, solution development and eMarketing enablement. iLink offers product development services to ISVs and ASPs, horizontal solutions around User Experience, Information worker, Business Intelligence, Business process and integration, and Mobility solutions and select vertical solutions to enterprise and medium sized businesses in Telecom, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail verticals. iLink’s clients include GE Healthcare, Genesys, Talisma, Bentley in the ISV space and companies like Cingular Wireless, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft in the enterprise space. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta, GA and Chennai, India. More information can be found at www.ilink-systems.com or please contact:



Vishwenath Kizhapandal

COO, iLink Systems, Inc.

425-688-0669

PR@ilink-systems.com

110, 110th AVE NE, Suite # 215, Bellevue, WA - 98004

