e-Zest Launches New OPD Service – SaaS Enable Uour Software Products

Pune, Maharashtra -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2007 -- Software as a Service (SaaS) is a broad term that refers to a model for hosting commercial software that is delivered remotely to customer organizations. Nearly every established software vendor is being forced to determine how to revamp their legacy application business models to join the SaaS movement.



”e-Zest understand creating a SaaS offering is a significantly challenging because nearly every aspect of the SaaS business is different from the standard software-licensing model. Beyond the business model, the technology team also needs to deal with issues of security, multi-tenancy, and manageability that are of much greater concern than in a typical commercial software product.” Said Devendra Deshmukh – CEO e-Zest Solutions.



According to Gartner, a third of all software vendors will transition to SaaS model in the next 3 years, and 40% of new applications will be built on it; which means if you are not on the SaaS platform, your competition might soon be.

Ashish Gupta, CTO e-Zest, explained “SaaS applications are fundamentally different in architecture, involving scalable, configurable, multi-tenant architectures. They also have higher complexity in terms of ensuring reliability, scalability, configurability, performance, and security. e-Zest understands these application architecture drivers and helps our ISV customers in making critical architecture trade-off decisions which can have long term impact on technology and business scalability.”



”While the benefits to both end users and SaaS vendors themselves are obvious, transitioning is not a simple challenge. Independent Software Vendors (ISV) that wants to take advantage of the growing SaaS market face considerable business and technical challenges, but the efforts can be rewarding. Having built some of the early pioneering SaaS applications, e-Zest has the experience and methodology to make your products available on the SaaS platform.” Amol Pande COO proclaimed.



e-Zest provides this service ‘SaaS enable your Software Products’ for migrating existing software product to either Pure or Hybrid SaaS application platform.



About e-Zest:

e-Zest Solutions Ltd. (http://www.e-zest.net) is an ISO 9001:2000 certified offshore software outsourcing company with expertise and focus on Outsourced Product Development / product engineering solutions and custom software development. e-Zest has served 80+ industry leader clients in four continents about a decade with 150+ software professionals on board. e-Zest offers its services to ISVs/IT Services, Healthcare, Finance, Manufacturing, Legal, Education, Sports, HR & Travel business verticals. e-Zest have dedicated Microsoft & Sun Competency Centers which focus on solutions and services on based Microsoft .NET (2.0/3.0) and Sun Java EE (2.0/5.0) respectively. e-Zest is Microsoft Gold Certified Partner & Sun Associate Partner. e-Zest is member of various industry associations like NASSCOM, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and MCCIA. It is a 100% export oriented unit (EOU) registered with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and has branch offices at London UK and San Francisco USA.

